Today's Big Question

Are we entering a new normal of cyberattack threats?

Geopolitics and AI underpinning rise in disruptive hacks by hostile state actors and criminal gangs

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Illustration of a computer circuit framing a skull shape
A confluence of geopolitics and AI are behind the current state of uncertainty
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

What do defrosting refrigerators, a record cryptocurrency heist, bomb threats targeting airlines and newsrooms, and Ukraine’s emergency alert app sending out a fake nuclear strike alert have in common?

They are “just the foothills” of a new hacking landscape, according to the head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre. “There are so many vulnerabilities out there,” said NCSC CEO Richard Horne, referring to flaws in IT systems exposed by AI technology, that “you could say are waiting to be exploited”.

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