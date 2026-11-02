Binance hack: the biggest heist in history

Record theft highlights the vulnerability of the cryptocurrency industry to online hacks

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Illustration of an open bank safe filled with &#039;404 File not found&#039; pop-ups
Several crypto research firms have attributed the Binance attack on the North Korean hacking unit TraderTraitor
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Investors withdrew $3.6 billion (£2.7 billion) of assets from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance when it reopened for business after what is thought to be the biggest financial theft in history.

Hackers stole around $6.3 billion on Thursday, though Binance claims to have “replenished” around 90% of that into customer accounts.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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