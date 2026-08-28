Good and soon-to-be gone: Vegetables are rapidly disappearing

Crop diversity is on the decline

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Vegetables on supermarket shelf
A lack of vegetable diversity can harm human health and make veggies more susceptible to climate change
(Image credit: Alexander Spatari / Getty Images)

Produce shelves are becoming sparser and featuring fewer options. Economic, cultural and environmental factors have reduced the variety of vegetables available to consumers. Prioritizing the same produce can have negative health effects and could make crops more susceptible to climate change.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  