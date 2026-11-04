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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Authors are being bombarded by literary scammers
Under the Radar Fake reading communities and AI scams are a few of the nefarious methods
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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6 homes with glass walls
feature Featuring an award-winning house looking out over the Green Mountains of Vermont and a New York City brownstone with a private garden
By The Week US Published
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Where does Congressional Republican leadership go from here?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Can Mike Johnson remain atop a party on its heels, or is the GOP rank and file ready for a change?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published