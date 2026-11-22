Spread out below the eastern Himalayas, the “lush” plains of Assam are home to most of India’s wild rhinos. Visitors tend to go in search of them in the Kaziranga National Park, but a better bet is the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, said Jasreen Mayal Khanna in DestinAsian. Set on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, it’s smaller than Kaziranga, but it has a denser rhino population and is also home to elephants, tigers and leopards.

I stayed at Rhino & River, an “exceptionally comfortable” new lodge, and enjoyed a visit to a local weaver’s workshop and a boat trip to see river dolphins. Best of all, however, was my Jeep safari in Pobitora itself, on which I spotted a “dazzling array” of birds and several rhinos.

Lübeck’s rich literary past

The recently released film “Fatherland” portrays Thomas Mann in later life – but to “discover the world” of the great German writer, you should visit the Baltic port where he grew up, said William Cook in The Telegraph.

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Long the “de facto capital” of the Hanseatic League (a powerful medieval trading union), Lübeck is a popular getaway for Germans and Danes, but never gets too busy. Indeed, its “attractive, lively” old town “retains the ambience” conveyed in “Buddenbrooks”, Mann’s first novel, published in 1901. And though his family’s “handsome” townhouse is closed for renovations, you can visit the home of another literary figure, Günter Grass. Stay at Die Reederin, a hotel in an 18th-century house, visit the “super” beach in nearby Travemünde, and consider a trip down the coast to Wismar, Stralsund, and other elegant Hanseatic ports.

A short break in a wartime gun tower

Built in 1940 to protect a nearby radar tower from German air raids, Bofors Tower is a “brooding” concrete gun emplacement in ancient woodland above Boughton-under-Blean in Kent. It lay derelict for years, but was recently revamped by the Landmark Trust, the charity that conserves historic buildings and then runs them as holiday lets, said Nell Card in The Times.

The tower’s interior is now “bright”, sleek and “glamorous”, with mid-century furniture, and I found it a “comfortable”, if slightly unnerving, place to stay. One bedroom, a double, is in the old ammunition store; the other, a twin, is in a rooftop extension enclosing the firing platform where the Bofors anti-aircraft gun was once mounted. A second platform, which supported a Kerrison Predictor to aim the gun, was left open to create a terrace with 360-degree views across the trees – the perfect place for a glass of wine on a fine evening.