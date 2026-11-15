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A sunny winter break in wild Madeira

Plus Narnia’s roots in Northern Ireland and Belgium’s beautiful city of design

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Porto da Cruz, Madeira island
Madeira is reminiscent of Hawaii, with steep mountains, lush valleys and world-class surfing
(Image credit: Maya Karkalicheva / Getty Images)

Part of Portugal but situated due west of Marrakech, the island of Madeira is ideal for a break in the winter sun. Average daytime temperatures in January hover around 20C. It lies just four hours by plane from the UK, and it is intensely beautiful, said Emma Cook in The Independent.

I found it reminiscent of Hawaii, with its steep volcanic mountains and amazingly “lush” valleys. You can take part in no end of outdoor activities here, including “world-class” surfing.

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