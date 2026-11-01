A ruggedly beautiful Australian isle

Plus quiet days of autumn in Alghero, and memories of Tenzing in North Wales

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Lighthouse and emerald beach on Rottnest Island
Rottnest Island is a 30-minute ferry ride from Fremantle, to the south of Perth in Western Australia
(Image credit: Paola Giannoni / Getty Images)

Cat-sized Australian marsupials that look to have an ever-present grin, quokkas are among the internet’s favourite “goofy furballs”, said Mike Atkins in The Times. For the best chance of seeing them in the wild, head to Rottnest Island, which is home to 80% of their global population.

Just 30 minutes by ferry from Fremantle, in Perth’s southern suburbs, this seven-square-mile island was even named after the creatures (“rottnest” means “rat’s nest” in Dutch – a 17th-century sea captain’s taxonomic error). But there are other reasons to visit, too, including its 63 “knockout” beaches, “jagged” limestone sea cliffs, lovely cycling trails, and pleasant places to stay (I chose a “glamping eco-resort”, Discovery Rottnest Island).

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