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An otherworldly beauty in the Azores

Plus an unsung town in the Italian Alps and autumn in the Lincolnshire Wolds

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Calderao geyser in town of Furnas, island of Sao Miguel, Azores, Atlantic ocean, Portugal
Furnas is ‘enchanting’
(Image credit: Maya Karkalicheva / Getty Images)

The volcanic island of São Miguel featured in the “gripping” 2023 Netflix drama “Turn of the Tide”, about the crime wave that swept through it after half a tonne of cocaine washed up on its shore in 2001. These days, however, it feels entirely peaceful, said Christina Lamb in The Sunday Times, “like a forgotten world, a place where time runs more slowly”.

The largest of Portugal’s nine Azores islands, about 900 miles west of Lisbon, it makes for a superb escape from the UK – radically different (especially in its “dazzling” lushness) but easy to reach, with direct flights from Heathrow. I stayed at two lovely Octant hotels, in Ponta Delgada and “enchanting” Furnas, and enjoyed bathing in hot springs (of which São Miguel has the highest concentration in Europe), a whale- watching trip, and a visit to Parque Terra Nostra, a “sublime” botanical garden.

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