A journey into Steinbeck country

Plus a welcoming city in northern Spain and Fair Isle’s magnificent migrants

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Sunset over High Peaks at Pinnacles National Park, San Benito County, California, USA.
Pinnacles National Park in California, with its ‘tawny’ crags and canyons
(Image credit: yhelfman / Getty Images)

John Steinbeck grew up among the fertile fields and mountains of Monterey County, California – a landscape he “vividly” described in his novels.

Fans who wish to explore his “beloved homeland” could start at his childhood home (now a restaurant) in Salinas, said Jacqui Agate in The Telegraph. At the nearby National Steinbeck Centre, you can see Rocinante, his camper truck.

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