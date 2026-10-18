An epic walk in Glyndwr country

Plus marvellous mobiles in Philadelphia and a handsome port in northern Spain

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Machynlleth, Wales
Machynlleth is the town in which Owain Glyndwr held his Welsh parliament in the early 15th century
(Image credit: FatManPhotoUK / Getty Images)

Tracing a 135-mile horseshoe-shaped route through rural mid-Wales, Glyndwr’s Way passes through the splendid hill country that was at the heart of Owain Glyndwr’s 15-year rebellion against the English from 1400.

I am fascinated by this “great Welsh hero”, said Kevin Rushby in The Guardian, so I decided to hike the trail’s southern half, from the “pretty” border town of Knighton to Machynlleth, where the building in which Glyndwr held his Welsh parliament still stands.

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