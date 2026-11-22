With no famous beach resorts or cities “steeped in classic Moorish beauty”, Huelva is not as visited as other parts of Spain’s deep south – which is part of its charm, said Sarah Gordon in The Sunday Times.

The westernmost province of Andalusia, and bordering Portugal, it is a wild place, with a “refreshingly unspoilt” coastline where pine forests and “soaring” sand dunes are protected by a network of national parks and nature reserves. In July and August, some of its beaches do get pretty busy with Spanish visitors, but if you go outside those peak months, the province will be “yours for the taking”.

On a trip in September, I headed southwest from Seville into Huelva and the Doñana National Park, a huge expanse of salt marshes on the great estuary of the Guadalquivir river. It is one of Europe’s most important wetlands, and its landscape “shifts dramatically with the seasons” – russet and gold in autumn, speckled with wildflowers in spring.

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At its heart lies El Rocío, a village like something from “the American Wild West”, with its “low-slung, whitewashed houses” and wide sandy lanes. At Pentecost, pilgrims converge here for a weekend of drinking and a parade in honour of the Virgin Mary. At other times, it’s a peaceful place where “smart” Sevillanos come for a rural escape, often staying at La Malvasía, an “airy” hotel with two rooftop pools. Doñana is home to Iberian lynx, wild horses and an amazing array of birds, from hoopoes to imperial eagles, making for wonderful wildlife walks.

To the south, there are vast, “pristine” beaches where you can walk for miles “and barely see a soul”. To the west lies the medieval monastery of La Rábida, whose friars helped Columbus secure royal backing for his first voyage. And beyond it sits the fishing village of El Rompido, where the Fuerte El Rompido hotel commands fine sunset views, and little boats putter across the Río Piedras to an eight-mile beach with a single bar that offers sun loungers and fresh seafood.