Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol: a swish Spanish getaway

Stylish Andalusian resort with brand new beach club overlooks the Rock of Gibraltar

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Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol
On a clear day you can even see Morocco from the Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol in southern Spain
(Image credit: Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol)

The Costa del Sol has had a bad rap. The ultimate package holiday destination, its name was once synonymous with mass tourism, cheap deals and expats seeking sun. But those days are over.

The 93-mile stretch of Mediterranean coastline in southern Andalusia has gone upmarket and repositioned itself as a year-round destination with an average of 320 days of sun annually. Five-star hotels are opening further down the coast away from Marbella’s flashy nightclubs, and attention has turned from the region’s famous beaches and golf courses to its whitewashed mountain villages, natural parks and cultural sights, including Málaga, with its Moorish architecture, art scene and huge range of museums.

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