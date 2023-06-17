Will prosecuting Trump help his campaign?

Republicans in Congress rushed to former President Donald Trump's defense this week after his arraignment on charges of mishandling classified documents he took with him after leaving the White House. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a fundraising email that the case was a "witch hunt" and urged donors to "stand with Trump." Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) called the investigation against Trump "bogus," and Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) said it was a "political hit job" by President Joe Biden's Justice Department against the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom and headed to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, where he raised $2 million at a "candlelight dinner" with top donors. His campaign said it had brought in $7 million in donations since Trump was indicted last week. "They will fail, and we will win bigger and better than ever before," Trump told backers at his Bedminster resort, suggesting he will make the indictment, and another filed by New York in April over the alleged cover-up of hush money paid to a porn star, a focus of his 2024 campaign.

It might be paying off already. A Morning Consult poll showed that Trump's lead in the GOP field grew to 59%, up from 55% before the federal indictment. And Republicans aren't just aiming to use the prosecution to boost support for Trump. They are using the federal case against the former president to "motivate aggrieved voters to the polls in 2024 elections, when the House and one-third of the Senate will be up for another term alongside the presidential nominees," according to The Associated Press. Could the federal criminal charges against Trump wind up helping him and the GOP?

This could be Trump's ticket back to the White House

The Justice Department has "done Trump a massive favor," said Christian Schneider at National Review. Instead of having to answer for "what a revolting man" he is, Trump and his defenders now "get to argue legal technicalities and prosecutorial motivations, as specious as those arguments may be." Trump's allies have revived their complaints about Hillary Clinton's emails, using "whataboutism" to distract from the "damning" evidence against him. Nearly all the other candidates for the GOP nomination, including his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, "ran to his aid," suspending their campaigns against him "in spirit" if not in practice.