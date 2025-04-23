The rise and fall of 4Chan

Most notorious messageboard on the internet appears to have posted its last meme

A Pepe the frog wearing Trump supporter stormed the United States Capitol building
Pepe the frog is perhaps the most famous of the 4Chan cultural icons
(Image credit: Evelyn Hockstein / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The last rites are being read for one of the internet's most controversial forums after it was hacked, reportedly by a rival internet faction.

Some believe the development could "spell the end" of 4Chan, said Sky News, after more than 20 years of influence and notoriety.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

