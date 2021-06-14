Reality Winner, NSA contractor who leaked intelligence, released from prison

Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who received the longest federal prison sentence ever for leaking information to the news media, was released early from prison for good behavior.

Her attorney, Alison Grinter Allen, tweeted on Monday that she was "thrilled" to announce Winner is out of prison. Winner, 29, is still in custody amid "the residential re-entry process," Allen said, and now working with her family to "heal the trauma of incarceration and build back the years lost."

Winner served in the Air Force before starting as a contractor at an NSA office in Georgia. In 2018, she pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting national security information, and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. She had been arrested in June 2017 on the same day The Intercept reported on a classified NSA document about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.