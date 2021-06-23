Gen. Mark Milley defends a military interest in critical race theory

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley defended critical race theory, particularly as it pertains to the military, in front of the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

In response to a question from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) asking how the department of defense should think about critical race theory, Milley, granted a last-minute reply, said he does think "it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open minded and be widely read." The United States Military Academy is a university, he added, and in order to understand what led to January's Capitol riot, for example, leaders should be as open to analyzing "white rage" as Milley claims to be.

The U.S.' "soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians" come from the American public, he continued, a population military leaders should therefore understand. "I've read Karl Marx," Milley argued, "that doesn't make me a communist. So what is wrong ... with having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?"

Furthermore, Milley said he finds it "offensive" that any military interest in studying and understanding such theories to better protect the American people would be pejoratively labeled as "woke."

