2 out of 3 Americans will be celebrating Thanksgiving with people outside their immediate households

This Thanksgiving, Americans are feeling far more comfortable than last year gathering with individuals outside their immediate household, a new Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index survey found.

In fact, just 31 percent see a large or moderate risk in seeing friends or family for the November holiday, down significantly from 64 percent this time in 2020, Axios writes.

This year, two out of three Americans — 67 percent — plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with individuals other than those they live with. When broken down by party, that's 73 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of independents, and 63 percent of Democrats, Axios notes.

Futhermore, 30 percent of adults said their table will include unvaccinated guests, while 38 percent believe they'll be breaking bread with people who don't regularly wear masks outside the home. 28 percent aren't sure if those attending their gathering have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Notably, 41 percent of Republicans are expecting to chow down alongside someone who's unvaccinated, versus just 17 percent of Democrats, Axios reports.

Axios and Ipsos surveyed 1,023 adults from Nov. 19-22, 2021. Results have a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. See more results at Axios.