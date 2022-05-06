Another standardized test bites the dust. Will standards follow?

For nearly 75 years, the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) has been a rite of passage for aspiring attorneys. Although the format has varied since it was first offered in 1948, the exam is best known for the logic games used to assess analytical reasoning. Does a statement like "A university library budget committee must reduce exactly five of eight areas of expenditure—G, L, M, N, P, R, S, and W—in accordance with the following conditions…" stimulate your faculties or bring out a cold sweat? Whether and where you attend law school depends on the answer.

Future generations of students will be able to avoid such trials, though. In guidance issued today, the American Bar Association announced that it will no longer require law schools to use the LSAT in their admissions process.

The change is only the most recent step in a broader turn against standardized testing, including in legal education. Like the SAT in undergraduate admissions, the LSAT has been accused of racial bias and promoting a destructive obsession with rankings. Critics also argue that the LSAT, which was designed to predict academic performance, has little connection to professional accomplishment. That's why Tucker Carlson's demand for the release of Ketanji Brown Jackson's LSAT scores was so provocative.

The new standards don't address any of these issues explicitly. Since the same ABA division recently tried to impose trendy diversity training and "cross-cultural competency" instruction as conditions of accreditation, it's not crazy to think politics played into the decision. Fear that the Supreme Court will ban or severely restrict affirmative action may also have encouraged the shift.