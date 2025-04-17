Blue Origin all-female flight: one giant leap back for womankind?

'Morally vacuous' celeb space crew embody defeat for feminism

Katy Perry
Pop star Katy Perry said she was putting 'the "ass" into astronaut'
(Image credit: Blue Origin)
By
published

An all-female crew has journeyed to the edge of space for the first time in 60 years. But, while Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova was showered with praise for her solo mission in 1963, the women on this week's Blue Origin flight have attracted almost universal criticism.

The 11-minute trip was a "morally vacuous" stunt for Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company owned by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, said Jessica Grose in The New York Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸