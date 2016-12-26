10 things you need to know today: December 26, 2016

Trump spokesman Jason Miller backs out of senior White House job

President-elect Donald Trump's spokesman and adviser Jason Miller unexpectedly announced over Christmas weekend that he had changed his mind and would not accept an offer to be Trump's White House communications director. Miller was named to the job last week when Trump's White House communications team was announced. Miller said on Christmas Eve, however, that he wants to spend more time with his family, adding that he and his wife are expecting their second daughter in January and "this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director." His departure came after a series of tweets from A.J. Delgado, a Trump campaign adviser and member of the transition team, who referred to Miller as "the baby-daddy" and "the 2016 version of John Edwards," and called on him to resign. Incoming Trump press secretary Sean Spicer will take on Miller's duties.