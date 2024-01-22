10 things you need to know today: January 22, 2024

1. DeSantis drops out, endorses Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination on Sunday and endorsed former President Donald Trump. DeSantis, once considered Trump's main rival, was polling in the single digits ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary and said in a video posted on X that he couldn't ask supporters for their time and money "if we don't have a clear path to victory." Trump's campaign said it was "honored" by DeSantis' endorsement and called for Republicans to rally behind the front-runner. DeSantis' departure left former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as Trump's last viable rival ahead of the vote in New Hampshire, where she trails Trump by double-digits in polls. Sarasota Herald-Tribune, The Washington Post

2. US, Arab allies push plan to end Gaza war

The U.S., Egypt and Qatar are pressuring Israel and Hamas to agree to a phased diplomatic process that aims to free Hamas' remaining hostages and eventually includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops and an end to the war in Gaza, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing diplomats involved in the talks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' demand to end the war as a condition for freeing the rest of the hostages it seized in its Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. A senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, told Reuters that Israel's refusal to end its Gaza offensive "means there is no chance for the return of the (Israeli) captives." The Wall Street Journal, Reuters

3. Iconic New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

The New Hampshire Union Leader on Sunday endorsed Nikki Haley in the state's Tuesday Republican primary, saying the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is the most qualified candidate running for the White House. "It would be challenging to dream up a more solid résumé for a candidate to guide our country through the troubled world which we face," the iconic newspaper's editorial board wrote. Without mentioning by name the GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, or the "'inevitable,' but very vulnerable, Democratic nominee," President Joe Biden, the Union Leader said Haley offered "an opportunity to vote for a candidate rather than against" the "dinosaurs" leading the primary-season polls. New Hampshire Union Leader, The Hill

4. Russian energy company idles fuel terminal after drone attack

Russian energy company Novatek said Sunday it suspended operations at its giant Ust-Luga Baltic Sea fuel export terminal due to a fire started by an apparent Ukrainian drone attack. Novatek ships oil and gas products to international buyers from the complex on the Gulf of Finland. The company did not say how long the terminal would be out of commission or how many tankers would be stuck waiting for it to reopen. Russia put other critical infrastructure facilities in the surrounding Leningrad region on high alert after the attack, which the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing unnamed sources, said was the work of Ukraine's security services. Reuters

5. Modi opens Hindu temple on site of demolished mosque

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday opened a Hindu temple built on the ruins of a 16th-century mosque, delivering on a key Hindu nationalist promise months before he seeks a rare third term in national elections. The consecration of the controversial temple, dedicated to Hinduism's Lord Ram, marked the "unofficial start" of Modi's reelection campaign, according to Al-Jazeera. The temple was built on the site of the Babri mosque, which was torn down in 1992 by a Hindu mob, triggering India's worst religious riots since independence. More than 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the violence. Many members of the Hindu majority are celebrating, said CNN, but for the country's minority Muslim population, it's a "painful reminder of religious divisions." Al-Jazeera, CNN

6. Sen. Tim Scott gets engaged

Former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who endorsed Donald Trump last week and is considered a possible vice presidential nominee, got engaged on Saturday to his girlfriend, Mindy Noce. Scott, 58, proposed at the beach on South Carolina's Kiawah Island. Scott's love life stirred interest on the campaign trail before he ended his White House bid in November — he would have been the first unmarried president in more than a century. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, campaigned with Trump in New Hampshire last week and was met with chants of "VP!" at a rally. He declined to rule out being Trump's running mate in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday's "State of the Union." The Washington Post, The Hill

7. Tara VanDerveer sets record for most wins as NCAA basketball coach

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer surpassed former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to become the winningest coach in NCAA basketball history on Sunday when the Stanford women's basketball team beat Oregon State 65-56, giving the 70-year-old VanDerveer her 1,203rd career victory. The record win came on the Cardinal home court, with dozens of former players in attendance. VanDerveer's career record is now 1,203-267 overall and 1,051-216 over 38 seasons at Stanford, where she led the team to NCAA titles in 1990, '92 and 2021. She has been Pac-12 Coach of the Year 17 times and national Coach of the Year five times. She also coached the 1996 U.S. women's Olympic basketball team to a gold medal. The Associated Press, ESPN

8. Percentage of teens working reaches highest level since 2009

An increasing number of high schoolers are working after-school and summer jobs these days as more part-time work becomes available, The Washington Post reported Sunday. At least 250,000 more teens are employed now than before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, 37% of 16- to 19-year-olds had a job or were looking for one, the most since 2009, according to the Labor Department. Economists said a gradual shift toward more teen employment was supercharged by the abundance of post-pandemic jobs available in businesses like restaurants and stores amid a tight labor market. "They're energetic and ready to work, which wasn't really the case with the previous generation of millennials," Albuquerque pizzeria owner Nilo Gonzalez told the Post. The Washington Post

9. Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with malignant skin cancer

Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer detected during her treatment for breast cancer, The Associated Press reported Sunday. A spokesperson said the second cancer diagnosis was "distressing but the duchess remains in good spirits." The melanoma was found after doctors removed several moles while performing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy. The former Sarah Ferguson, known as "Fergie," is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The announcement of her medical issues came five days after Britain's royal family announced that Kate, the Princess of Wales, had abdominal surgery and King Charles III is scheduled to have prostate treatment this week. The Associated Press

10. Chiefs, Lions advance to NFL conference championships

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions advanced to their conference championship games on Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 on Sunday to advance to their sixth straight AFC Championship game. Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 1:43 remaining. It was the third time in four years the Chiefs ended the Bills' playoff hopes. The Chiefs play the Ravens in Baltimore next Sunday for a shot at the Super Bowl. The Lions advanced to the NFC Championship for the second time in the football team's history by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday. They will play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. The Athletic, Yahoo Sports