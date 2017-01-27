10 things you need to know today: January 27, 2017

Several top State Department managers leave

Four top managers resigned from the State Department on Thursday. The career foreign service officials were required to leave their appointed leadership positions, but could have stayed to take on other assignments. CNN reported that the Trump administration told them to go. One of the departing officials was Patrick Kennedy, who served for nine years as the undersecretary for management and faced scrutiny over his request that the FBI declassify one of the emails sent over Hillary Clinton's private server. There is often turnover when administrations change, but the loss of such a core team of career foreign service officers, combined with other recent departures, added up to a huge loss of institutional memory. None of the officials overtly tied the departures to President Trump, but several diplomats said some of the officials had privately expressed concerns about some of Trump's unorthodox foreign policy positions.