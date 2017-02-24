10 things you need to know today: February 24, 2017

Trump says U.S. nuclear arsenal must be 'top of the pack'

President Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that he wants to expand the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure that it is "at the top of the pack." "A dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we're going to be at the top of the pack," Trump said. Currently, Russia has 7,300 nuclear warheads, while the U.S. has 6,970, according to the anti-nuclear Ploughshares Fund. The new strategic arms limitation treaty, known as New START, requires both countries to hold their strategic nuclear arsenals at equal levels for 10 years, as of Feb. 5, 2018.