10 things you need to know today: March 4, 2017

Trump accuses Obama of spying on Trump Tower

President Trump on Saturday made a four-tweet accusation that former President Obama spied on him in the run-up to the 2016 election. "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump began, suggesting that Obama — a "Bad (or sick) guy!" — could be prosecuted for illegal surveillance if there was a "good lawyer" to make a "great case." Trump's tweetstorm appears to be inspired by the Thursday evening show of right-wing talk radio host Mark Levin, who argued Obama orchestrated a "silent coup" on Trump using "police state" tactics. A Breitbart article on Friday published a timeline to support Levin's allegation, emphasizing a Heat Street report of an October FISA court request from the Obama administration "focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence [was] found — but the wiretaps continue[d], ostensibly for national security reasons." The Breitbart piece concludes the Obama team monitored Trump and then relaxed information sharing rules to foster embarrassing leaks.