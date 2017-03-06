10 things you need to know today: March 6, 2017

Lawmaker's office gives 3 Muslim students questionnaire asking, 'Do you beat your wife?'

Three Muslim students who tried to meet with Oklahoma state Rep. John Bennett (R.) at the State Capitol were asked to fill out a questionnaire with such questions as, "Do you beat your wife?" and "Do you denounce the terrorist organization Hamas?" The questions "intentionally misinterpreted ideas [from the Koran] to try to slander Muslims," said Anna Facci, an officer with the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Bennett, who has criticized Muslims in the past, told a CNN affiliate that he had left his office when the students came by, and told his staff to have the students fill out the questionnaire and make an appointment to speak with him.