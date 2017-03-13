10 things you need to know today March 13, 2017

Death toll rises in Ethiopia garbage landslide

The death toll from a garbage landslide in Ethiopia rose to at least 48 people on Sunday, and authorities said they feared more fatalities. A resident of the area said there were about 150 people there when the landslide occurred on Saturday, and dozens of people remained missing Sunday as rescuers continue to search the scene on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the East African nation's capital. Hundreds of people scavenge the landfill to make a living, and several makeshift homes were buried in the landslide. One belonged to the family of Tebeju Asres. "My mother and three of my sisters were there when the landslide happened," he said. "Now I don't know the fate of all of them."