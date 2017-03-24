10 things you need to know today: March 24, 2017

Canadian school board ends students' U.S. trips over Trump travel ban

The Toronto District School Board, which runs Canada's largest school system, said Thursday that it would stop scheduling student trips to the U.S. to shield students from "potentially being turned away at the border." The school board, which serves about 245,000 public school students, said it would let 24 scheduled U.S. trips proceed, but bring all of the students home if one is turned away. The move came in reaction to President Trump's temporarily blocked travel bans aiming to keep people from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. "We're committed as a school board to equity, inclusiveness, and fairness," said board chair Robin Pilkey, "and it's not appropriate that some students would not be able to attend based on their country of birth."