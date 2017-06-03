10 things you need to know today: June 3, 2017

Putin addresses election hacking allegations in Kelly interview

Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview Friday with NBC's Megyn Kelly maintained the Russian government's innocence in online manipulation of the U.S. election by arguing inventing IP addresses is so easy even a kid could do it. Putin also suggested American hackers could have framed Russia for their own crimes. "Hackers can be anywhere," he said. "They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States, who very skillfully and professionally, shifted the blame, as we say, on to Russia." The day before, Putin conceded "patriotically minded" Russians may have targeted America.