10 things you need to know today: August 4, 2017

Judge sentences Michelle Carter to 15 months for friend's suicide

A Massachusetts judge on Thursday sentenced Michelle Carter, 20, to 15 months in prison for the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, whom she encouraged to commit suicide. Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz gave Carter a two-and-a-half year sentence, with the rest of the sentence suspended. Carter will remain out of jail pending her appeal. Moniz ruled that Carter was guilty of involuntary manslaughter because she urged Roy in texts and phone calls to go through with his plan to kill himself in 2014 by poisoning himself with carbon monoxide in his car. Roy, who was 18, texted Carter, who was then 17, telling her that he had gotten out of the car, and she responded telling him to "get back in." The landmark case sparked debate over the legal definition of manslaughter and whether an individual could be held responsible for another person's suicide.