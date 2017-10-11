10 things you need to know today: October 11, 2017

Black man beaten by white supremacists charged over incident

DeAndre Harris, the black man beaten in Charlottesville by six white men after a "Unite the Right" rally, has been charged with a crime. A local magistrate issued an arrest warrant on Monday after a white man, identified by Harris' attorney as Harold Ray Crews, complained that he had been injured in the August incident. Crews describes himself as an attorney and "Southern Nationalist" on Twitter. Harris suffered a spinal injury and a head laceration in the beating, which was captured on a video that went viral after the rally. Police said the magistrate's warrant caught them by surprise. "We were expecting to do our own investigation into the man's allegations," said Detective Sgt. Jake Via. Two men have been charged in Harris' beating. Right-wing critics say Harris instigated the violence, which he and his lawyer strongly deny.