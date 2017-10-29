10 things you need to know today: October 29, 2017

Trump reportedly prefers Jerome Powell for Fed chair

President Trump is reportedly leaning toward Jerome Powell, a former investment banker and Treasury Department undersecretary who is presently serving on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, as his pick to replace the Obama-nominated Janet Yellen as the new Fed chair when her term expires in February. Both CNN and The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported Trump has "settled" on Powell but "hasn't made a formal decision and could still change his mind." Whatever the decision may be, Trump's announcement is expected in the coming week. "I have somebody very specific in mind," he said in an Instagram video Friday. "I think everybody will be very impressed."