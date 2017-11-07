10 things you need to know today: November 7, 2017

Threatening texts suggest possible motive behind Texas church massacre

The Texas church gunman, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs where he killed 26 people, authorities said Monday. The threats indicated that the massacre stemmed from a domestic dispute, rather than racial or religious motives. Kelley's grandmother-in-law was among the dead; his mother-in-law was not in the church. The 26 people killed ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years, and the church pastor's 14-year-old daughter was among the dead. "Our church was not comprised of members or parishioners. We were a very close family," said the pastor's wife, Sherri Pomeroy, who was out of town with her husband during the attack. "Now most of our church family is gone."