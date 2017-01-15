ADVERTISEMENT

Tucson, Arizona. The Coronado National Forest trailhead lies adjacent to this four-bedroom house in a canyon. The rock-and-steel home has a gourmet kitchen, a wine room, and oversize windows with desert views.

Exterior amenities include a large covered patio, a pool, and an outdoor fireplace. $2,100,000. Gina F. McGlamery, Long Realty Co., (520) 918-5867.

Albany, Georgia. Twin Eagles Plantation is a 715-acre fishing-and-hunting property with a five-bedroom main residence. Details of the 2003 house include heart-pine floors, a Burmese carved ceiling in the library, and an antique fireplace and chandeliers.

The property holds two stocked ponds, managed bobwhite quail and whitetail deer populations, 3 miles of trails, and a large equipment barn. $3,594,000. Jon Kohler, Jon Kohler & Associates, (850) 508-2999.

Credit River Township, Minnesota. This three-bedroom home sits on 10.7 acres along the Credit River. Built in 2003, the house features stone and glass walls, three fireplaces, a workout room, a sauna, and an oversize screened porch.

The property is close to area lakes and has multiple terraces, a pool, a spa, and an outdoor kitchen area. $1,495,000. Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell Banker Burnet, (612) 968-6030.

Bluffton, South Carolina. Sitting in the Palmetto Bluff community, this five-bedroom home along the May River offers views of the surrounding marshland. The house includes a chef's kitchen, a movie theater, an exercise room, and a downstairs master suite with a screened porch.

Homeowners have access to paddling, fishing, and more than 20,000 acres for biking and hiking. $3,490,000. Bryan Byrne, Palmetto Bluff Real Estate Co., (843) 706-6400.

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. This four-bedroom home is set within a 336-acre golf community. The interior boasts a two-story foyer, walnut floors, French doors, and a great room with a three-story fireplace and 40-foot ceilings.

Shared amenities include a private lake, riding stables and trails, and 1,000 acres of forest preserve. $3,650,000. Christine Lutz, Kinzie Brokerage/Top Agent Network, (312) 757-5050.

Canaan, Connecticut. Built in 1935, this three-bedroom house is close to the Great Falls of the Housatonic River and the Appalachian and Mohawk trails. Features include French doors, a remodeled kitchen, two screened porches, and a brick fireplace.

The 4.25-acre property has fruit trees and perennial gardens. $399,000. Sherie Berk, William Pitt & Julie B. Fee/Sotheby's International Realty, (954) 668-7733.

