Humza Yousaf clears the decks to battle no-confidence vote

First minister is 'done', according to insider, but a single vote could change the balance

Humza Yousaf, during First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament
Humza Yousaf at First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday
(Image credit: Ken Jack / Getty Images)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Humza Yousaf's position as Scotland’s first minister is hanging in the balance, as he "fights for his political future" with a no-confidence vote looming.

The Holyrood grapevine is abuzz with reports that Yousaf has cancelled a planned speech in Glasgow later today to concentrate on the challenge to his leadership, Sky News said. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Snp Speed Read
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸