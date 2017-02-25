ADVERTISEMENT

Bozeman. Built in 1906, this four-bedroom brick mansion sits in the historic Bon Ton district. The Queen Anne house has tiger-oak details throughout, oversize curved-pane windows, a remodeled kitchen, and a new master suite with a fireplace and a doorway to the upper deck.

The exterior features a large covered veranda and a fenced-in, landscaped yard. $1,650,000. Sally Uhlmann, PureWest 6 Real Estate/Christie's International Real Estate, (406) 223-5964.

Bozeman. Set outside town on a 41-acre property, this three-bedroom house enjoys views of the Bridger Mountains. Built in 1991, it has gold-limestone floors, old-growth fir timbers, and a great room with a Spanish motif.

The property is home to many wild animals and adjoins public lands that extend to Yellowstone Park. $2,795,000. Tim Murphy, Hall and Hall, 406-587-3090'

Hamilton. This four-bedroom, custom-built house is part of the Stock Farm Club, a private luxury community in the Bitterroot Valley. The 6,200-square-foot home has handcrafted details, vaulted ceilings, a lower-level master suite, and a great room with a stone fireplace.

The two-acre property features an outdoor kitchen with a fireplace and sits off the 10th tee of a championship golf course. $4,485,000. Dawn Maddux, Glacier/Sotheby's International Realty, 406-550-4131.

Whitefish. Built in 1995 and since remodeled, this four-bedroom home offers expansive views of Whitefish Lake. Interior details include an open floor plan, timber-frame accents, hardwood floors, and a stone fireplace.

Set among trees but close to town, the 1-acre lot features a three-car garage, a large covered deck, and a guest apartment with a kitchen and living space. $1,545,000. Jen Dolan, National Parks Realty, 406-862-0115.

Big Horn County. The Bighorn River Farm's 166-acre property, just an hour's drive from Billings, is currently a hunting camp; the refurbished 100-year-old farmhouse is its base. The home has a master bedroom, a second bedroom, and a bunk area; a modernized kitchen; and a living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

The property's half-mile of frontage on the Bighorn River provides tailwater trout fishing; there is also a private boat ramp. The 5-acre pond has abundant waterfowl. $1,895,000. Jeff Shouse, Live Water Properties, 406-586-6010.

Bigfork. This three-bedroom 1896 house has been completely remodeled but retains 19th-century details. Features include hardwood floors, a large kitchen, a clawfoot tub, French doors, and a living room with a woodstove.

The 3.7-acre property has a large vegetable garden and fruit trees and borders state land. $350,000. Erin Duval, PureWest Real Estate/Christie's International Real Estate, 406-751-5605.

