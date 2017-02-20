ADVERTISEMENT

Durango, Colorado. Thirty-five acres surround this six-bedroom contemporary house with a creek running underneath and a 2,200-square-foot guesthouse. The three-level main home has cathedral ceilings with timber beams, wood floors throughout, and curved architectural details.

Outside, there's a wraparound deck, a stacked-stone fireplace, and abundant woodland. $3,999,875. Samantha Gallant, Keller Williams Realty Southwest Associates, 970-375-3299.

Aspen, Colorado. This remodeled one-bedroom downtown condo is in a building built in 1888. The main living space includes a fireplace, maple hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls.

An upstairs loft bedroom has a marble-walled bathroom and a steel staircase that leads to a roof deck with mountain views. $3,995,000. Andrew Ernemann, Aspen Snowmass/Sotheby's International, 970-379-8125.

Billings, Montana. This 2006 ranch house on a cul-de-sac is set on more than half an acre. The four-bedroom home includes built-ins, posts, and ceiling beams all made of walnut, plus stacked-stone walls, cathedral ceilings, and stone and hardwood floors.

A stone patio offers views of the adjacent golf course. $2,798,000. Deborah C. Ott, Bidlake & Associates, 406-698-0399.

Estes Park, Colorado. Lying on the side of a hill, this six-bedroom stone-and-wood house provides mountain views. The great room has floor-to-ceiling windows and an oversize stone fireplace, and wood-clad ceilings and stone walls run throughout the home.

Several decks overlook the mountains and the nearly one-acre wooded lot. $1,595,000. Kit Eschner, Porchlight Real Estate Group, 303-916-5110.

Boulder. Once on the cover of Luxe magazine, this five-bedroom Mapleton Hill home near downtown features mountain views of the Flatirons. The modern, open-concept house boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank wood floors, exposed steel beams, a stone fireplace, and floating stairs.

The property borders a stream and has several decks, a yard, and a fire pit. $6,250,000. Thomas Morgan, Andrus & Morgan Co., 970-618-4086.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Built in 1932, this log cabin–style home lies along the shore of Cougar Bay. The five-bedroom house features a wood-burning rock fireplace, a vaulted and beamed ceiling, and wood floors and paneling.

The 5.7-acre lot includes a deck from which to take in mountain and water views. $1,200,000. Randy and Christy Oetken, Windermere/Coeur d'Alene Realty, 208-660-0506.

Saratoga, Wyoming. This rustic log cabin sits on more than 20 acres.

Built in 1920, the secluded three-bedroom home has three fireplaces, a generator, a well, and a covered front porch. $350,000. Laurie Forster, Town & Country Real Estate, 307-329-8394.

