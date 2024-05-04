The Week Unwrapped: Why is the world running low on blood?

Scientists believe universal donor blood is within reach – plus, the row over an immersive D-Day simulation, and an Ozempic faux pas

Two World War Two re-enactors at Omaha Beach in Normandy ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019
World War Two re-enactors at Omaha Beach in Normandy ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day
(Image credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

In Britain and beyond, health services are desperately seeking blood donors. But could science help ease the crisis? This week scientists have taken a step closer to being able to convert blood from one type to another, which would allow donations to be used more efficiently and effectively. Plus an immersive D-Day simulation, and analysing a weight-loss faux pas.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Unwrapped Fake News Second World War
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸