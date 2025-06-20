The Week Unwrapped: Why can children buy synthetic nicotine pouches?
Plus, could the Greens ape Reform UK? And are more people opting out of public services?
Could the Greens ape Reform UK? Are more people opting out of public services? And why can children buy synthetic nicotine pouches?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
