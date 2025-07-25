The Week Unwrapped: Are electric bikes 'invading' London?

Plus, why is Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposing anti-corruption laws? And how will US withdrawal affect Unesco?

Lime bikes
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)

Why is Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposing anti-corruption laws? How will US withdrawal affect Unesco? And are shared electric bikes a force for good or evil?

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

