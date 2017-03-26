ADVERTISEMENT

Lawton Wood. At the edge of Discovery Park, this four-bedroom house lies on nearly an acre of gardens and mature trees. The 1919 home's craftsman-style woodwork, built-ins, and trim come from reclaimed wood and local materials.

The main living room has a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace, and hardwood floors. A finished tree house for guests overlooks the outdoor pool, which is thought to be the oldest residential pool in Seattle. $4,950,000. Moira Holley, Realogics Sotherby's International Realty, (206) 660-4787.

The Highlands. Chapel Lane Estate, an 11,000-square-foot example of Colonial Revivalism, sits on 4.5 acres of gardens among old-growth forest. Built in 1927, the eight-bedroom home has been renovated with marble slab bathrooms, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and detailed wood flooring, cabinetry, and plasterwork.

The property includes lawns, gardens, and views of Puget Sound. $4,800,000. Mary Norris and Lisa Woolverton, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, (206) 713-2151.

Belltown. A modern condo in the Mosler Lofts building, this two-bedroom downtown unit has 12-foot ceilings and walls of windows with city, mountain, and Puget Sound views.

The open layout includes concrete pillars, exposed ducts, bamboo floors, and raw steel framing. The main living space leads to a concrete deck. $1,900,000. Michael Doyle, Windermere Real Estate Midtown, (206) 669-0203.

Magnolia. This contemporary four-bedroom house offers Puget Sound and mountain views. Details include an open-concept living area, a fireplace, timborana wood floors, a gym, and a master bedroom with a balcony and a spa bathroom.

The outdoor space features a rooftop lounge with a cabana. $2,595,000. Heidi Ward, Windermere Real Estate, (206) 419-4285.

Sunset Hill. This modern four-bedroom home has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Puget Sound. The open-concept space features high ceilings, hardwood floors, quartz kitchen counters, and a master suite with a fireplace.

A wraparound balcony provides water views, and the roof is outfitted with an array of solar panels. $1,995,000. Tere Foster, Team Foster @ Avenue Properties, (206) 200-8373.

Arroyo. Set on a Puget Sound beach, this house was built in 1962 by architect Ralph Anderson. With floor-to-ceiling windows looking onto the water and mountains, the great room has a vaulted ceiling and walls paneled in red cedar.

The exterior features decks, a pool, a hot tub, and 100 feet of waterfront. $2,500,000. J. Daniel Bray, Coldwell Banker Danforth, (206) 459-4486.

East Queen Anne. Named Seaweed, this houseboat floats on Lake Union. Built in 2000, this one-bedroom, wood-and-fiberglass home is 33 feet by 12 feet.

There's a full kitchen, a bathroom with a jet tub, a washer-dryer combo, and custom built-in cabinetry. $325,000. Linda and Kevin Bagley, Special Agents Realty, (206) 915-3766.

