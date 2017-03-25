ADVERTISEMENT

Chama, New Mexico. This 38-acre private ranch at the end of a winding drive offers views of Canones Canyon and the San Juan Mountains' Cumbres Pass. The three-bedroom home features exposed-beam ceilings, a great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and a master bedroom with a kiva, a spa bathroom, and a sitting area.

Outside, there are open pastures, fenced paddocks, a custom barn with three stalls, and a tack room. $1,295,000. Victoria Markley, Sotheby's International Realty, (505) 927-3229.

Cody, Wyoming. Whispering Winds Ranch sits on 109 acres in the shadow of Heart Mountain. The four-bedroom custom home has hardwood floors, vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings, and a fireplace accented with copper and rock.

The property features a heated arena, an eight-stall barn, a tack room, and a six-bunk emergency fallout shelter with heat and electricity. $1,545,000. Ted Harvey, Live Water Properties, (307) 699-4114.

Crosby, Texas. Set on 25 acres, this four-bedroom house was built in 1992. Features include an entry rotunda, a gourmet kitchen, a custom movie theater, and a two-story great room with windows looking onto a pool.

The property has a 3-acre stocked pond, an equipment building, a barn, stables, and a tack room. $2,650,000. Dana Olejniczak, Martha Turner/Sotheby's International Realty, (832) 527-2590.

Mashpee, Massachusetts. Red Horse Farm lies on 7.4 acres on Cape Cod. The farm has two residences and a premium horse facility, which includes a heated indoor ring, mahogany woodwork, an automatic watering system, and custom riding surfaces.

A state park and the town beach are nearby. $3,750,000. Stewart Young, Landvest/Christie's International Real Estate, (617)-357-8930.

Bristol, Wisconsin. Forty minutes outside of Milwaukee, Summertree Farm stretches across 101 acres. The six-bedroom home, built in 1975, features a chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, and a wraparound deck.

The property boasts a caretaker's house, a heated pool, an equestrian barn, a workshop, an arena, and 2.5 miles of riding trails. $2,995,000. James Larson, Koenig Rubloff Realty Group, (773) 706-9372.

Pleasantville, Ohio. Built in 1860, this seven-bedroom brick farmhouse got a large addition in 1900. Details include hard floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and exposed wood beams.

The 6.9-acre farm has an indoor riding arena, four fenced pastures, a tack room, and a horse barn with four stalls. $399,000. Tony Caito, King Thomspon.Coldwell Banker, (740) 215-6060.

