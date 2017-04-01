ADVERTISEMENT

Hilo, Hawaii. This three-bedroom house lies on the east side of the Big Island. Built with a redwood frame and solid engineered bamboo floors, the home has curved walls; a vaulted, circular second-floor ceiling; and decks that offer ocean views.

The 10-acre property features a guest cottage and a library building, plus hardwood timber trees, a swimmable stream, and waterfalls. $1,550,000. Lora Ayers and Marsha Goodman-Pryor, Clark Realty Corp./Hilo Lagoon Centre, 808-987-7945.

Pasadena, California. This modern smart home in the Langham neighborhood has walls of recycled glass. The five-bedroom house includes three fireplaces, a gym, a spa-style master bath, wide-plank walnut floors, and 12-foot ceilings throughout.

A guesthouse shares the property, and a back patio opens to an organically shaped pool and a hot tub. $5,495,000. Cynthia Luczyski, Deasy/Penner & Partners, 626-695-2311.

Bedford, New York. Set on 3.1 acres, this four-bedroom Arts & Crafts Colonial features a sauna, a steam room, a yoga/meditation space, and a dog-washing station. The home includes a main living space with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a vaulted wood-paneled ceiling, a den with a 1,250-gallon fish tank, and a 10-seat movie theater.

Surrounded by lawns and trees, the property boasts a saltwater infinity pool, a hot tub, and a waterfall. $2,700,000. Muffin Dowdle, Ginnel Real Estate, 914-645-9384.

Big Sur, California. This recently renovated hillside house looks onto the ocean from most windows. Built from redwood in 1964, the three-bedroom home has exposed beams, two wood-burning fireplaces, and hardwood floors throughout.

The deck, patio, and terraces lead to 6 acres that include an outdoor hot tub and redwood, oak, and bay laurel trees. $3,100,000. Bill Ostradick, Keller Williams Coastal Estates, 831-596-1949.

Miami. This modern two-story home is part of the Ritz-Carlton Residences at Miami Beach. The three-bedroom unit has 16-foot ceilings, lake views, and a terrace off the great room.

Purchase includes access to the property’s hotel-style amenities, such as a pool, indoor and outdoor yoga studios, a spa with a steam room and a sauna, and a meditation garden. $3,964,000. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, 305-548-8410.

Woodstock, New York. Amid the Catskill Mountains, this one-bedroom cottage sits on 3.3 wooded acres. The open-layout house has hardwood floors and 91⁄2-foot ceilings.

The property includes a stone patio overlooking a stream and is a short walk from Mink Hollow Trail. $325,000. Alexis Li, Halter Associates Realty, 845-505-6608.

