1. Senz Automatic ($65)

Developed by a Dutch industrial designer, this aerodynamic umbrella is "virtually impossible to blow inside out." It resists gusts of up to 50 mph, and because there's less fabric to wrap up, it also "travels surprisingly well." Buy it at Amazon.

2. Blunt Metro ($60)

Passersby on a crowded street will appreciate your choice of a Blunt umbrella, because every model has soft edges instead of pointy tines. Popular among city dwellers, the Metro is compact, yet rated for gale-force winds. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Lewis N. Clark Travel Umbrella ($17)

The best low-priced option around, the Lewis N. Clark is so well built that when testers flipped it inside out 20 times in strong winds, this compact "shrugged it all off" and kept opening without a hitch. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Davek Solo ($100)

Invest in a Davek if you want an umbrella that's "built — and ­guaranteed — to last a lifetime." The New York–based brand will replace yours if it breaks, and if you lose the umbrella somewhere, you'll get half off a new one. Buy it at Davek.

5. Sunbrella ($48)

Here's a parasol for the 21st century. The Sunbrella's outer shell reflects harmful UV light, and a batter-­powered fan up in the crown will keep you cool. Made from polyester, it's just as nice to have when rain is falling. Buy it at Uncommon Goods.

