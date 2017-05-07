ADVERTISEMENT

1. Taylor Stitch Bomber Jacket ($138)

You'll be ready for any kind of spring weather with this bomber made in California with lightweight waxed cotton from the U.K. The fabric is rain-resistant and the zipper is extra hefty. Buy it at Taylor Stitch.

2. Uniqlo Slim Fit Denim Shirt ($30)

A tailored denim shirt can go just about anywhere, from the office to happy hour to date night. Uniqlo's affordable version is a true slim-fit cut, so it doesn't bulge at the waist when tucked in. Buy it at Uniqlo.

3. Stan Smith Boost Primeknit ($140)

The classic Stan has gotten a high-tech upgrade. This version has an upper made of Adidas' breathable Primeknit fabric, while the Boost sole, with its signature cloud-like texture, is "ultra-­comfortable" and "looks cool, too." Buy it at Amazon.

4. Pantherella Egyptian Cotton Dress Socks ($20)

Socks from this 80-year-old English firm are worth the high price. The yarn is a perfect blend of nylon and Egyptian cotton, and the "just right" rib pattern prevents drooping while looking smart with either cuffed trousers or worn-edged jeans. Buy it at Amazon.

5. Banana Republic Cotton Linen Suit ($458)

Rare is the suit under $500 that "hits the trifecta," offering great fabric, fit, and silhouette. Cotton and linen blend to provide structure and breathability. Buy it at Banana Republic.

