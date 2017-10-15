ADVERTISEMENT

New Rochelle, New York. Designed by famed architecture firm McKim, Mead & White, this seven-bedroom Georgian revival estate was built in 1938. Known as Four Chimneys, the 8,966-square-foot home includes original details such as parquet and wide-plank floors, wood paneling and molding, coffered ceilings, French doors, and outside stonework.

The 1.65-acre plot next to a reservoir has an infinity pool and a hot tub, a basketball court, a stone patio, and a waterfront lawn. $3,850,000. Berdie Stein, Houlihan Lawrence, (914) 473-4708.

Austin, Texas. This four-bedroom, 2003 estate on the shore of Lake Travis lies on more than 10 acres. The main living space has cathedral ceilings with exposed wood beams as well as stonework around a central fireplace and adorning arched doorways.

The tiered outdoor area is laid with stone and includes an outdoor kitchen, a gazebo, a firepit, two hot tubs, a boat dock, and a negative-edge swimming pool. $4,350,000. Danielle Marcum Kasling, Moreland Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, (512) 633-3333.

Los Angeles. With ocean, canyon, and city views, this Sunset Plaza home has five bedrooms and boasts luxury finishes throughout. The contemporary villa includes floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, thick crown molding details, a private elevator, and a guesthouse.

A terrace overlooks a pool, a hot tub, and a patio. $5,295,000. Joshua and Matthew Altman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (310) 819-3250.

South Kent, Connecticut. Set on more than 42 acres, this six-bedroom home offers mountain, lake, and valley views. Built in 2000, the house features wood-paneled walls, built-in cabinetry, tray ceilings, oak floors made out of trees cleared from the site, and fireplaces of stone found on the land.

The lower level has a gym, a sauna, a game room, a wine cellar, and a steam shower. Outside, there's an infinity-edge pool and a pool house, plus a guesthouse. $3,500,000. Ira Goldspiel, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 626-3481.

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. This five-bedroom house on a half-acre lot has hardwood floors throughout and a finished basement. The eat-in chef's kitchen features granite counters and high-end appliances.

The property also features a brick patio with a saltwater pool, a hot tub, and multiple lawns. $1,150,000. Logan Wert, Keller Williams Domain Birmingham, (248) 320-1142.

Palm Springs, California. Built in 1983, this two-bedroom, single-level house has recently been renovated. The home has new flooring and a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters.

The concrete patio area includes a pool with a spa and upgraded equipment, and is adjacent to a finished garage that could be converted into a guesthouse. $339,900. Joe Woods, Bennion Deville Homes, (760) 567-3880.