Washington Township. The aesthetic of this 2007 Guy Peterson-designed estate — described as "Frank Lloyd Wright meets Japan" — is seen in its cylinder chandeliers, stone fireplaces, glass walls, and angled ceilings. The five-bedroom house has chef's and butler's kitchens; the lower level includes a 900-square-foot apartment, media area, and family room.

The nearly 8-acre lot features a Japanese garden, fish pond, flower garden, travertine patio, stone water sculpture, and an artist's studio. $4,999,000. Bif Ward, F.C. Tucker Co., (317) 590-7871.

Pennsylvania Heights. The farmhouse-inspired contemporary house sits on 0.4 acres on a tree-lined street near Williams Creek. Built in 2016, the open-concept home has wood floors, 10-foot ceilings, a steel staircase, quartz counters, an eat-in kitchen island, and a finished, carpeted basement with a fireplace.

Outside are tree-shaded back and front yards, a patio, and an attached, three-car tandem garage. $949,900. Bif Ward, F.C. Tucker Co., (317) 590-7871.

Downtown Indianapolis. This three-bedroom loft is in a Wholesale District historic building. The open-plan conversion melds polished modern elements with industrial brick walls, 22-foot ceilings, two-story windows, cast-iron posts, and exposed ducts and wood beams.

The kitchen has a wet bar and walk-in pantry; the master bath features a custom steam shower. $825,000. Mike Miller, F.C. Tucker Co., (317) 370-0189.

Trader's Point. The 1997 Leonard Watson estate sits on 2.2 acres near Eagle Creek Park. The entry level of the five-bedroom home features carved wood-paneled walls and built-in cabinetry, tray ceilings, a spiral staircase, and five fireplaces — one of them in the kitchen, which also has a walk-in pantry, Viking range, and granite counters.

The landscaped property includes mature trees, terraces, a slate patio, and a pool. $1,640,000. Noelle Hans-Daniels, Encore Sotheby's International Realty, (317) 506-7090.

Brendonwood. Built in 1924, this chateau-style four-bedroom home is surrounded by 2.6 wooded acres. A recent open-concept restoration preserved the leaded glass, Tudor-arched doorways, built-ins, and deep window seats; updated rooms include a chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and eat-in island, a master bath with stone fireplace and freestanding tub, and a finished attic topped by a slate roof.

Outside are a tiered stone yard and a pond, and a nine-hole golf course lies steps from the backyard. $949,000. Miles Mattingly, Nottingham Realty Group, (317) 361-7888.

Meridian Hills. This classic Tudor-style brick cottage is set on a shady lot in a cul-de-sac. The three-bedroom 1932 house retains its wood floors, fireplace, arched doorways, built-in cabinets, and angled French doors, and has an updated kitchen with a breakfast nook and a finished basement with a stone and wood bar.

The property, landscaped with flowering shrubs and a brick walkway, includes a patio and a yard. $389,000. Eileen O'Brien, Century 21 Scheetz, (317) 445-0393.