Italian senate passes law allowing anti-abortion activists into clinics

Giorgia Meloni scores a political 'victory' but will it make much difference in practice?

Photo collage of a large engraving of a pelvis with a baby descending from the uterus, with a golden circle for background. In the bottom foreground, there is a row of figures wearing cloaks and bonnets in the style of The Handmaid's Tale. Their cloaks are green, white, and red.
Supporters of the law maintain it is merely reinforcing what should already happen but campaigners say it 'chips away at abortion rights'
The Italian senate has approved a controversial law that allows anti-abortion activists access to women considering ending their pregnancies.

The development is a "victory" for Giorgia Meloni’s far-right administration, said ABC News, and "revives tensions" around the issue of abortion in Italy, 46 years after it was legalised in the "overwhelmingly Catholic country". But there are already questions over what impact the new law will actually have.

