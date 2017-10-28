ADVERTISEMENT

Tribeca. This two-bedroom, top-floor condo occupies a 1920 building in a once industrial neighborhood, and retains 14-foot ceilings, ornate cast-iron columns, and oversize windows. The master bedroom has a loft space and a bathroom with a claw-foot tub.

The 900-square-foot rooftop has a wood-and-stone deck, custom lighting, an outdoor kitchen, and computer-irrigated plantings. $2,750,000. The Shafer-McHale Team, Compass, (646) 759-7520.

West Village. A plaque on this 1830 brick Federalist home on historic Commerce Street notes the site's famous first owner: Aaron Burr, Revolutionary War figure and our third vice president. The three-bedroom house features four fireplaces, extensive wood trim, and the original wide-plank floors and door hardware.

Outside are an enclosed private garden and brick patio. $5,495,000. Bernice Leventhal, Corcoran Group Real Estate, (917) 612-6258.

Midtown East. SOM architecture built this lofty two-bedroom condo overlooking the East River. The apartment has an open kitchen with high-end appliances, a master bedroom with three closets, and a master bath with radiant floor heating and a rain shower.

Residents have access to a 75-foot swimming pool, hydrotherapy spa, children's playroom, screening room, dog play space, and concierge services. $4,375,000. Pamela D'Arc, Stribling, (212) 452-4377.

Upper East Side. Recently renovated, this three-bedroom duplex dates to 1929. The apartment has a private entrance and features coffered wood ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, separate living and dining rooms, and a gourmet kitchen with wood cabinetry.

The master suite includes a walk-in closet, built-ins, and a marble bathroom with a soaking tub. Carl Schurz Park is just down the block. $4,975,000. William Dough Eichman, Brown Harris Stevens, (917) 741-9046.

Flatiron. This one-bedroom designer condo is in Madison Square Park Tower, a new luxury high-rise that transformed the city skyline. The 1,087-square-foot apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows, white-oak floors, and a marble-countered kitchen with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances.

The building offers a fitness center, a basketball court, a terrace with grill, a library, a billiard room, and indoor entertaining spaces with views of the Hudson and East rivers. $2,750,000. Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (212) 727-6158.

Washington Heights. Set in a 1959 brick co-op building on a coveted hilltop terrace, this L-shaped studio includes three closets, a windowed galley kitchen, and hardwood floors. The building has a gym, garage, laundry facilities, bike room, and private storage units, and is close to the subway, Fort Tryon Park, the Cloisters Museum, and the George Washington Bridge. $319,000. Brian Shadood, Halstead, (917) 992-2521.