Are Google and Facebook the new monopolies?

This week I learned 1 in 8 people is carrying around remnants of a twin consumed in the womb, and more
This week I learned your appendix might be useful after all, and more
American Pravda: How Donald Trump could sovietize the media
In defense of family dinner
Why it may be impossible to raise 'free range kids'
How the geeks inherited the Earth
A brief history of Inauguration Day traditions
The scientific reason you should be watching Planet Earth
This week I learned your appendix might be useful after all, and more
This week I learned your appendix might be useful after all, and more
This week I learned how fake news can be good for your brain, and more
This week I learned how fake news can be good for your brain, and more
Everything you need to know about New Year's Eve champagne
Everything you need to know about New Year's Eve champagne
The scientific reason you should be watching Planet Earth
The scientific reason you should be watching Planet Earth
This week I learned the CIA once hired psychics for intelligence gathering, and more
This week I learned the CIA once hired psychics for intelligence gathering, and more
This week I learned your appendix might be useful after all, and more
This week I learned your appendix might be useful after all, and more
Why it may be impossible to raise 'free range kids'
Why it may be impossible to raise 'free range kids'
This week I learned cavemen brushed their teeth, and more
This week I learned cavemen brushed their teeth, and more
This week I learned how to tell if a rat is smiling, and more
This week I learned how to tell if a rat is smiling, and more
What Darth Vader sounded like on the Star Wars set
What Darth Vader sounded like on the Star Wars set
The case for pardoning Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning
The case for pardoning Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning
This week I learned plants can be conditioned just like Pavlov's dog, and more
This week I learned plants can be conditioned just like Pavlov's dog, and more
Please obey this simple rule for airplane seat reclining
Please obey this simple rule for airplane seat reclining