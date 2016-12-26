The daily business briefing: December 26, 2016

Trump says he will shut down his charitable foundation

President-elect Donald Trump said over the Christmas weekend that he plans to shut down his charitable foundation. Trump said he had told his lawyers to get to work on closing the foundation, although he did not provide a timeline for shutting it down. As he prepares to take office in January, Trump has faced criticism over how the foundation collected and spent money. Trump said in a statement that the organization had "done enormous good works." It also has been a source of controversy, following reports that Trump used its money in some cases to pay settlements for his for-profit businesses. One of Trump's sons, Eric Trump, last week said he was suspending his charitable foundation after questions arose over whether donors would get special access to the first family.